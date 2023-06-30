Housefull 5 Announced! Akshay Kumar Promises 'Five Times Madness' For Diwali 2024

Akshay Kumar is back with a new movie under the Housefull franchise. On Friday, the actor left everyone surprised when he announced the fifth installment of the film. Sharing the news, Akshay officially launched the poster and announced the release date of the film. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

“Get ready for FIVE times the madness! 💥 Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" the caption of Akshay’s post read.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 will also star Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. Both actors have been associated with the franchise ever since the beginning. The two will also be joined by a star-studded cast for Housefull 5. However, details regarding the same have not been revealed as of now.

The announcement of Housefull 5 has left fans super excited. Reacting to the poster, one of the fans wrote, “Comedy king is back". Another user urged Akshay to cast Kartik Aaryan also in the movie. “Akshay Kumar sir Kartik Aryan go bhi dal do Housefull 5 Mai please it’s a request," the comment read.