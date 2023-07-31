How A Car Accident Earned Shakti Kapoor A Role In Feroz Khan’s Qurbani

Shakti Kapoor, the legendary star, has etched some unforgettable characters that are remembered even to this day. But among his numerous roles, one of the most noteworthy is his portrayal of the iconic villain, Vikram Singh in the 1980 film Qurbani. In an interview, the actor recalled an interesting anecdote that helped him secure this memorable role. This project made a way for him in Bollywood, but it was sheer luck and coincidence that Shakti Kapoor landed this role.

In a conversation with DD Urdu, Shakti Kapoor narrated that in his initial days, he did an advertisement and received about Rs 13,000 for the project. He mentioned that he was quite fond of cars and hence bought himself a second-hand Fiat that had its doors open from the front. He stated, “I was driving my Fiat on Bandra’s Linking Road when a Mercedes, in an attempt to overtake, rammed into my car, and my car moved to a corner." The actor was extremely angry over the damages caused to his new car, and he even struggled to have enough money for petrol. He stepped out, determined to be compensated for the damages by the owner of the other car.

Advertisement

Shakti Kapoor recalled, “The moment the car’s door opened, I saw the person who was driving the Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him, and I told him that I am an actor and I requested him to give me a chance in films. He said, ‘Ya, ya will see. What have you done to my car?’ and left. There was a crowd that gathered to see him."

Dejected over his losses, Shakti Kapoor went to writer KK Shukla’s house later that day. The writer met him and exclaimed, “Teri kismat kharab hai (Your luck is bad)." The actor agreed mulling over the car damage costs he has to bear. KK Shukla informed him that he tried to recommend him for a negative role in a film, but the director insisted on casting the boy who had an accident with Feroz Khan in the afternoon.