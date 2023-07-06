How Actor Aanjjan Srivastav Helped Amitabh Bachchan In Times Of Financial Crisis

Amitabh Bachchan—is a name that needs no introduction. However, even a towering figure like him faced his share of challenges and financial difficulties during a certain phase of his life. Back then, it was Aanjjan Srivastav, the veteran actor, who played a significant role in providing support to Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Aanjjan Srivastav recalled the time, specifically when Amitabh found himself embroiled in a scandal in the 1980s, which had a profound impact on his career trajectory.

Aanjjan spoke about a conversation he had with Amitabh on the set of the film Toofan at Filmistan Studio. During that time, there was a massive protest against Amitabh Bachchan in Kolkata, with posters being torn down. Aanjjan approached the actor and asked “Bhaisaab, kaise ho? (How he was doing)," to which Amitabh replied, “Thik hun. (I’m fine)." However, Aanjjan mentioned that literary figures from Allahabad, who were friends of Amitabh’s father, began criticizing him without knowing the full story. Despite the challenges, Aanjjan expressed his belief in Amitabh’s honesty and stated that his opinion differed from others.

Aanjjan Srivastav, apart from his acting career, also had a background in banking. His bank was involved in the financial affairs of Amitabh Bachchan’s company, ABCL, which encountered significant financial difficulties in the past. Aanjjan shared an incident where the overdraft loan had exceeded its limit, leading Canara Bank to file a lawsuit against Amitabh Bachchan. However, Aanjjan advised against taking legal action and instead suggested a meeting with the actor to discuss the matter. Despite his recommendation, the bank insisted on proceeding with the lawsuit, stating that they wanted their money back.

He along with the bank’s manager and a few staff members met with Amitabh Bachchan, and Aanjjan recalled how Amitabh immediately stood up with folded hands and assured “Main jaldi se jaldi aaplogon ka paisa wapas kar dunga. (I will repay money as soon as possible)."