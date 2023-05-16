How Actress Radhika Sarathkumar Finally Found Love After Two Failed Marriages

Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar was one of the most popular actresses in the industry back in the day. She acted in several films across languages down the South. She is the daughter of the late actor and comedian MR Radha. After working in films, she also developed a keen interest in politics. Before the 2006 Assembly Elections, she joined the AIADMK. However, she was dismissed from the party due to anti-party activities. Later, she served as the vice president of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi from 2007. Even after so many achievements, the actress’ personal life wasn’t the most perfect. The actress married thrice.

Radhika Sarathkumar first got married to a prominent director, Prathap Pothineni, in 1985, during the peak of her career. However, their marriage couldn’t survive, and the couple called it quits in 1986.

Advertisement

Later, she found love again with a British man named Ryan Hardy. The couple tied the knot in 1990, and it was reported that she shifted to London with her husband. The couple also has a daughter together. However, her life completely changed after her daughter was born. According to reports, Ryan Hardy started harassing and assaulting her. Later, the couple parted company and the actress returned to India.

Then, in 2001, she married R Sarathkumar. The couple has been going strong since then. Despite receiving a lot of hatred for marrying thrice, the actress stood strong and started her own production house, Radaan Mediaworks, which produced many successful serials. The production company brought her a lot of fame and recognition in the industry.

She made her film debut in the 1978 Tamil film Kizhakke Pogum Rail. After that, she acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films.

She has also worked as a producer in a film titled Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai, which won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.