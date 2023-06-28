How Amitabh Bachchan And Nana Patekar Developed A Special Bond

Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan have not shared the screen since the release of their 1999 movie Kohram. According to the media, there were reports that the actors had some differences, the reason for them not sharing screen space after one film. These reports were refuted by the actors as just rumours. Back in 2013, during the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s The Attacks of 26/11, Nana Patekar had something to say about those rumours. Nana played the role of the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, which was loved by the audience immensely. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan was also one of those admirers who loved his work in the film. Reportedly, he congratulated Nana Patekar for his brilliant work and sent flowers to his house.

During the promotional events of The Attacks of 26/11, Nana revealed that he shares a special bond with Amitabh Bachchan. And according to reports, he said that they are very good friends. He said that whenever they meet, Amitabh Bachchan always asks how he is respectfully even though he is older than him.