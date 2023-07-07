How Bombay Actor Arvind Swamy Left Films For A Decade To Build Rs 3,300-crore Business

Arvind Swamy began his film career in 1991 at the age of 20, appearing in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi, where he portrayed a character inspired by Arjun from the Mahabharata. He gained widespread recognition by starring in two highly successful films by Mani Ratnam, Roja in 1992 and Bombay in 1995. These movies firmly established him as a star in the film industry. Swamy’s popularity and acting skills received further acclaim when he acted in the National Award-winning film Minsaara Kanavu alongside Kajol in 1997.

The following year, he made his Bollywood debut with Juhi Chawla in Saat Rang Ke Sapne. At that time, he was considered the upcoming star of Tamil cinema, seen as the natural successor to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. However, his anticipated rise to stardom did not materialise as expected.

Advertisement

In the late 1990s, Arvind Swamy faced a decline in his film career, as his movies failed to perform well at the box office. A couple of films where he was supposed to be the lead actor, including a Mahesh Bhatt film opposite Aishwarya Rai and Anupam Kher’s planned directorial debut with Amitabh Bachchan, were dropped. Additionally, two of his films faced significant production delays. Frustrated by this downturn in his career, Swamy decided to stop acting in films after 2000. Instead, he shifted his focus to managing his father’s business interests, initially working in VD Swamy and Company and later in InterPro Global.

However, in 2005, he met with an accident that resulted in partial paralysis of his leg. The treatment for his condition lasted for about 4-5 years and caused him prolonged periods of pain.

Despite facing setbacks in his film career, Arvind Swamy found success as a businessman in the early 2000s. In 2005, he founded Talent Maximus, a company specialising in payroll processing and temporary staffing in India. Interestingly, this venture turned out to be his most successful endeavour to date in his life.