How BTS Star Jin's Military Photo Helped A 21-Year-Old Girl Escape Robbery Attack

BTS ARMY has gone gaga over the viral story of member Kim Seok Jin indirectly helping a 21-year-old to escape a robbery. The incident involving the fan has garnered massive traction across social media platforms leaving many to thank the K-pop idol just for his existence. The robbery supposedly occurred in Brazil when the young woman was attempting to board a bus near Sao Jose dos Pinhais in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, as per Firstpost. She was suddenly attacked by a robber but the woman made a safe escape owing to a photograph of the eldest BTS member. The thief flicked away her phone when their attention fell on the picture featuring Jin in his military uniform.

The robber supposedly assumed the woman’s boyfriend to be military personnel and didn’t want to embroil in a risky situation. It is suggested the attacker left the woman alone and also returned her phone before fleeing from the scene.

As soon as the incident was brought to light on social media, it left the BTS ARMY quite delighted. While some called the incident “wild and insane," many were relieved to know that a fellow ARMY was safe. Amassing a thunderous response, a barrage of fans expressed their gratitude toward the K-pop idol. One user comments, “So Kim Seok Jin isn’t only protecting South Korea."

Another added, “These men (BTS members) don’t even know how much and in how many situations they are saving us. I am so happy to be a part of this amazing community BTS X ARMY forever."

One more called it, “Just Kim Seok Jin thing. Once an angel, always an angel."

Meanwhile, a fan said it is their, “Time to make the military picture of Kim Seok Jin as my wallpaper."