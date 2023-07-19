How Chandni Turned Things Around For Rishi Kapoor And Yash Chopra

In 1989, Yash Chopra’s film Chandni became a blockbuster hit with its engaging storyline. The film received widespread acclaim for the outstanding performances by Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Vinod Khanna. The movie, interestingly, proved to be a turning point in both Yash Chopra and Rishi Kapoor’s careers, as both of them were coming from a series of flops in their previous few ventures.

Yash Chopra’s films earned him immense fame, especially after the success of Silsila. But, here came a phase when his consecutive films turned out to be a box-office failure. Chandni emerged as a movie that helped him to manifest his strong presence among talented filmmakers. By the late 80s, the celebrated Bollywood producer-director Yash Chopra faced a downward career trajectory. The situation became so dire that he contemplated selling his studio and working on a short film with T-Series. Speculations of his production house, Yash Raj Films, shutting down also surfaced. During this period, several of his big-budget films like Waqt, Mashaal, Silsila, Faasle, and Vijay had failed at the box office. However, the release of Chandni in 1989 brought about a dramatic turnaround in Yash Chopra’s career as a producer-director, and Rishi Kapoor also reaped significant benefits from the film’s immense success.

In a similar scenario, Rishi Kapoor, who had ten flop films except Khudgarj, found a new lease of life with Chandni. The film acted as a life-changing elixir for both, guiding them toward a fresh direction in their careers.