How Chiranjeevi And Producer C Aswani Dutt Became The Guaranteed Hit Combo

Chiranjeevi is one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. He is known for films like Tagore, Indra, Shankar Dada MBBS, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His collaboration with well-known producer C Aswani Dutt led to several hits in their career. C Aswani Dutt is known for films like Devadas, Company, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Sita Ramam. Both of these personalities have given the industry some of the best films under C Aswani Dutt’s production house, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is considered to be one of the biggest production companies in the Telugu film industry, which churns out big-budget films with stars. Chiranjeevi and C Aswani Dutt have worked together on four films. Films like Choodalani Vundi (1998), Indra (2002), and Jai Chiranjeeva (2005) were blockbuster hits. Their first collaboration was in the 1990 film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. The film was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and also starred Sridevi and Tanikella Bharani in lead roles. The story revolves around a man who got a ring with superpowers, but the goddess to whom it belongs wants it back. It was later dubbed in Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara in 1991.

Chiranjeevi and C Aswani Dutt’s next collaboration was Choodalani Vundi in 1998. The story revolves around Calcutta, where a man rigorously searches for his son, who was kidnapped by his father-in-law. The film was directed by Gunasekhar and also starred Soundarya and Anjali Zaveri in the lead roles.

The 2002 film Indra was also a super hit and received huge recognition. The film revolves around the story of two families who had immense hatred for each other and how that led to deaths and twists in their lives. Indra was directed by Gopal B. and also starred Sonali Bendre and Aarthi Agarwal.