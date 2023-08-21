How Chiranjeevi Impressed His Father-in-law Allu Ramalingaiah

Actor Chiranjeevi’s charm over the box office seems to be waning at present, particularly after two average performers Godfather and Bholaa Shankar and an underperformer in the form of Acharya earlier. The once box office destroyer, who was even dubbed ‘Bigger than Bachchan’ by Time magazine back in the 90s has been appearing in less successful films over the years. However, this does not take away from his unparalleled legacy as his fan following still remains intact after all these years.

His journey from being a complete outsider in the Telugu industry to a reigning star has been well documented several times, however not much is spoken about when it comes to his love story with his wife Surekha. For those who do not know, Surekha is the daughter of noted Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

During the time of Chiranjeevi’s marriage to Surekha, he was still a struggling actor trying to find his place in the industry, so it made a lot of people curious as to why Allu Ramalingaiah, who enjoyed a respected position in the industry, gave away his daughter’s hand to a complete newcomer.

According to Chiranjeevi as narrated by him in an interview, he met Surekha for the first time when he was accompanying a friend who was to meet Allu Ramalingaiah. Ramalingaiah was not at home and hence Surekha offered them coffee. They did not speak during their first meeting but later Surekha had apparently asked the third person about the ‘friend’ that had accompanied him, showing interest in him.

About how he impressed Allu Ramalingaiah, Chiranjeevi said that he was travelling with Allu Ramalingaiah and others on a train. On being offered a drink by her father repeatedly, he replied that being a devotee of Lord Hanuman, he did not drink. This is what impressed his father-in-law according to Chiranjeevi.