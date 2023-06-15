How Dharmendra Saved Son Sunny Deol’s Drowning Career

While Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Gadar 2: Tha Katha Continues is being eagerly awaited, a digitally remastered version of the original film has also been re-released and is running in theatres currently. The sequel is expected to create wonders at the box office and reinstate Sunny Deol’s star power, which has been waning over the years. In fact, since the advent of the new millennium, Sunny, who used to churn hit after hit in the 80s and 90s, has mostly delivered flops at the box office.

The 90s were full of blockbusters such as Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Vishwatma, Ziddi, Zor and many more. However, post-2000, except for the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Indian, Apne and Yamla Pagal Deewana, almost all his films failed at the box office. Some of these films include Fool n Final, Big Brother, Teesri Aankh - The Hidden Camera, Jo Bole So Nihal, Khel, Jaal - The Trap, Jaani Dushman, Maa Tujhe Salaam and some more. All these films were box office failures. Sunny Deol gave a total of 22 flops during this period of his career.