How Dulquer Salmaan Reacted When King of Kotha Was Compared With Pushpa

Dulquer Salmaan is currently making headlines for his upcoming Malayalam action thriller film, King of Kotha. The movie is scheduled to release on August 25. So the makers are currently busy promoting the movie in full swing. Meanwhile, Dulquer’s response to King of Kotha’s comparison With Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise during a recent promotional event is going viral.

Replying to this, Dulquer Salmaan said that he would like to take it as a compliment but further clarified they are not trying to imitate any film. He added that in there is no influence (of Pushpa) as such. “I do adore Bunny as a performer and an actor. But this film has been with us since 2019. I think even as far back as maybe three years ago, they had put out a character sketch. So, we had that plan in the back of our minds. However, I have heard this, and in a way it’s flattering, but we are not attempting to copy it. I hope it does what Pushpa did."

King of Kotha is directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy and backed jointly by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran in significant roles in addition to Dulquer Salmaan. The cinematography of the movie is handled by Nimish Ravi and the film score is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman separately.

According to sources, the advance tickets for the movie that were made available in some theatres were sold in minutes. Book My Show recorded a sale of 7,880 tickets within 24 hours of the start of the advance booking, according to film industry tracker AB George.