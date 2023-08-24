How Hema Malini Reacted To Daughter Esha Deol's Co-actor Proposing To Her For Marriage With This Condition

Actress Esha Deol, who gained fame with Dhoom and delivered many good performances in films like No Entry, Kaal and Yuva, once opened up about being romantically linked to all of her co-stars in the initial years of her career. She also revealed that one of her co-stars even proposed to her for marriage but also put one condition of giving up acting.

She also mentioned that it was fun for the media to pick on her and link her up with her co-stars. Some would be “weird" and they would laugh about it, she added.

The actress shared a hilarious anecdote with Bollywood Bubble about a co-star who wanted to marry her and how her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini reacted. Esha called him a sweet guy. “I had just started out and he said ‘Will get married, stop acting’. I did not know what to do. I came home and told my mom and she was like ‘so sweet’," Esha shared. She mentioned that she is not friends with the actor anymore as that refusal “broke his heart".