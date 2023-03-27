Late Malayalam actor Innocent, who passed away on Sunday, was not just an effortless actor but also possessed significant leadership skills. This is evident from the fact that the organisation Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was headed by him with absolute finesse and humility for 18 long years. Innocent held the post of President of Amma right from 2000 for six terms, each for 3 years. His popularity as president can be clearly judged by the fact that he was unopposed for 18 long years.

No one questioned Innocent’s leadership until he resigned and withdrew citing health reasons. Later, Innocent took the initiative to hand over the title to actor Mohanlal. As president of AMMA, Innocent spearheaded the Kaineettam scheme to help disabled artists, medical insurance for actors, and join hands with the government to help the country during natural calamities.

Under his strong leadership, AMMA was able to come out of several crises like the one where the organisation faced a lawsuit from director Vinayan. Another example is the case of actor Dileep being fired for allegedly assaulting an actress. Even when the stars were at odds over Dileep’s ouster, it was Innocent’s intervention that resolved the issues amicably without harming the organization.

There was also opposition to the decision to produce the film Twenty:20, produced on behalf of AMMA as a fundraiser to financially support actors struggling in the Malayalam film industry. While producers were against this fundraising project, it was again Innocent’s intervention and strong will which made the project see the light of day. All AMMA members worked without remuneration for Twenty:20.

The actor was even prepared to apologise for the errors his co-stars made in his capacity as the association’s leader. Innocent claimed in an interview that his position within AMMA was essential in providing his support during his time with cancer. He has previously claimed, “I didn’t get much time to ponder about my sickness since I was busy with internal issues in AMMA".

