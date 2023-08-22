How Jawan’s Dialogue Writer Sumit Arora Shot To Fame In Bollywood

The country is currently abuzz with excitement for the release of Atlee’s Jawan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles. Jawan is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023, and has garnered immense hype with the launch of its two songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya. Jawan looks promising and is expected to showcase high-octane action sequences. Fans are hooked on its powerful dialogues like “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta (When I become a villain, no hero can defeat me)." A lot is known about Jawan’s director and star cast, but do you know who the dialogue writer of the film is? He is none other than Sumit Arora. As per reports, he met Atlee a couple of years back. At that time, Atlee had already written Jawan’s entire screenplay.

Do you remember the famous dialogue from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, “O Stree Kal Aana"? This was also penned by Sumit Arora. Ever since Stree’s success, there has been no looking back for him. He was roped in by Raj and DK for Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. Sumit Arora soon shot to fame.

Sumit Arora is also known for writing the dialogues of the web series Dahaad, which was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and starred Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The powerful dialogues of the web series won many hearts and earned accolades from viewers.