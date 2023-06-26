How John Prakash Janumala Turned Into Bollywood’s Most Loved Comedian Johnny Lever

Not many actors in Hindi cinema have been able to redefine comedy on screen as well as the undisputed king of comedy Johnny Lever. He is considered second only to Mehmood to have attained unprecedented stardom and popularity by acting in comic roles. But the road to this popularity has not been easy. Let us take a look at the cinematic journey of the ace comedian.

Johnny Lever was born in a Telugu family in Andhra Pradesh as John Prakash Janumala on August 14, 1957. His father was employed at Hindustan Unilever as an operator in Mumbai and was mostly away from home till Johnny Lever reached the age of 2 where he joined his father in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai along with his siblings. Johnny was the eldest of five siblings and his father’s meager salary was not enough to take care of all his kids. Johnny quit their studies after class 7 and took over the responsibility of the family along with his father.

During an interview, Johnny Lever stated that during the monsoon, the roof of their home would leak and he would hold a bowl and try to accumulate the water, preventing it from falling on their bed and floor,