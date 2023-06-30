How Much Did Kamal Haasan Charge For His Role In Project K?

Despite Adipurush’s poor performance at the box office, Prabhas continues to attract substantial investments from other producers. His upcoming project, Project K, directed by Mahanati famed Nag Ashwin, already boasts an impressive star cast consisting of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Now, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has also been confirmed to be a part of the project, increasing the budget for the film. Since he signed for the film, Kamal Hassan’s remuneration has become the talk of the town.

The budget for Project K reportedly has reached an astounding Rs 600 crore. The financial details of this massive budget are quite staggering. Prabhas is said to be receiving a significant sum of Rs 150 crore for his role in the film. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are reported to be earning Rs 10 crore each. Additionally, Kamal Haasan, despite having a limited shooting schedule, is being paid Rs 25 crore for his involvement in the project.

While there haven’t been any official announcements from the producers, Vyjayanthi Movies regarding the budget or fees charged by the cast for Project K, it is rumoured to be a highly ambitious project. The director, Nag Ashwin, has decided to release the film in two parts. Being a sci-fi movie, Project K has generated substantial buzz and is being hailed as potentially one of the biggest films ever made in India.