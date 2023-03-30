Telugu actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are currently making headlines for their latest film Dasara. The movie hit the theatres today and is said to be one of the most talked-about films of their career. And now, the news related to the remuneration of these two has come out, garnering attention all over social media. According to reports, actor Nani initially charged around Rs 12 crore for Dasara. Later, he hiked his remuneration from Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore. With the blockbuster pre-release buzz and record business for Dasara, Nani reportedly hiked his remuneration again to Rs 22 crore. On the other hand, actress Keerthy Suresh reportedly took home a remuneration of Rs 2 crore for portraying the character of Vennela, a village girl.

Debutant Srikanth Odela has directed Dasara. The Telugu language period action-adventure film is set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana. Nani is seen playing the role of Dharani in Dasara which narrates the journey of a ruffian portrayed by Nani who is raw and ruthless. He gets wrongly framed for an incident and sets out on a vengeance.

From Dasara’s first look to its trailer, all brought a huge hype to the film. The fact that Nani will be seen in a mass action role in this film has also increased the curiosity of the audience. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, Shamna Kasim, Zarina Wahab and Sai Kumar, among others in pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the film’s soundtrack and music. The editing and cinematography were done by Sathyan Sooryan and Naveen Nooli respectively. The story was co-written by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna. P Sudhakar Cherukuri has bankrolled the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Films.

According to reports, Dasara has been released in around 171 locations for the theatrical run on 700 screens in multiple languages across the world.

