How Much Did Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Charge For Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Karan Johar is back in the director’s chair after seven years. Recently, the teaser of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was released, and it has received a great response from the audience. Many people are happy to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt back together on screen for their second film. The teaser, which looked like a typical KJo film, has been doing well, and people are expecting it to do well. Apart from Ranveer-Alia, the film also has Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 28.

Let’s look at the rumination of the actors that they got for performing in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh will be seen donning the role of Rocky in the film. According to reports, the actor has charged Rs 25 crore to be a part of the film. The project is really important for the 83 actor, as his last few films haven’t performed well and his performances have also been criticised.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role of Rani in the film. The actor looked beautiful in the teaser wearing a saree, and her fans were in awe of her beauty. According to reports, the actress has charged Rs 10 crore for portraying the main heroine in the project.

Dharmendra: Legendary superstar Dharmendra is making a comeback to films with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As reported in the teaser, he will play an important role in the film. Reportedly, the actor charged Rs 1 crore for the film. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the screen.