Since the success of Kantara, Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda has become one of the most sought actresses in the industry. The diva has earned nationwide fame after her exemplary performance in the film. She is currently on a signing spree for her next projects. Now, it has been reported that Sapthami has increased her remuneration since Kantara was a blockbuster.

For her previous film Kantara, Sapthami was paid Rs 1 crore, as per an earlier report by the Economics Times. As far as her next film Yuva is concerned, it has been reported that she will be receiving Rs 40 lakh. However, reports have also claimed that Sapthami has charged Rs 50 lakh for Yuva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sapthami Gowda has an interesting project her kitty. She recently announced that she has been roped in by Homable Films for her next Kannada film Yuva. Speaking about the same, Sapthami shared that she is looking forward to working with the Yuva film team. “I am happy to act in a movie with Yuva Rajkumar sir. I was curious about how I looked next to him." Sapthami.

Advertisement

The film is being directed by Santosh Anandram and also marks the screen debut of the late Kannada actor Raj Kumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar. The team is aiming to have its theatrical release on December 22, this year.

On Wednesday, Homable Films announced that the writing of the second part of Kantara has begun. “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," the caption of the tweet read.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to witness Sapthami again in the role of Leela. However, the cast and crew of the film have been kept under wraps.

Sapthami is also making her Bollywood debut soon with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. Apart from Sapthami, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Nana Patekar will also essay pivotal roles in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here