How Naresh Krishna Proposed To Pavithra Lokesh And How She Reacted

The Tollywood couple Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Pavitra Lokesh have been a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs ever since their wedding video went viral on social media. While a lot has been said about their heart-melting love story, do you know their lovely proposal saga? Things like who proposed to whom, and how they popped the big question. While Pavithra Lokesh has been tight-lipped regarding the matter, Naresh Vijaya Krishna spilled the beans. During the promotion of his forthcoming drama Malli Pelli or Gare Mundaya, the Telugu star revealed his real-life love story.

Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Pavitra Lokesh met on the sets of the movie Malli Pelli. He instantly felt that she was the right match for him. The actor proposed to his ladylove after taking her to dinner, however, she did not respond, and this scared him. After waiting for some time, Naresh Vijaya Krishna finally asked her why she did not answer his question. Pavitra Lokesh, who was getting out of the car, came back and replied ‘Keep loving me’. After a cold response, finally, on 31st December, the actor went to wish her a happy new year, and it was then Pavitra Lokesh said ‘I love you’.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the actress was recently asked about what she likes about her husband. To this, she replied, “He is a cheerful and light-hearted person. He completely lives in the moment. He was there for me and helped me when I needed it the most. As a woman, I couldn’t ask for anything more."

Pavitra Lokesh revealed that by the time she met Naresh Vijaya Krishna’s late mother, Vijaya Nirmala her health had already deteriorated, although she managed to form a friendship with the late actor Krishna. She also talked about meeting actor Mahesh Babu and his better half Namrata, “Everyone in the family welcomed me as one of their own. Our families were supportive of our decision."