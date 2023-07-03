How Nargis Helped Reena Roy Get A Role In Nagin Rejected By Asha Parekh And Rekha

Yesteryear actress Reena Roy recently paid a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show along with her contemporary actress Moushumi Chatterjee. Reena Roy, who was counted as one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation, shared a lot of anecdotes from her heyday on the show. She said that although she made her debut with the film Zaroorat in 1972, it was much later that she received fame and recognition. Reena Roy credited the late actress Nargis for making her a star overnight.

Reena Roy said that the film that gave her maximum fame and changed her career trajectory was the 1976 movie, Nagin. It was a horror film that starred her as a shapeshifting snake, avenging the murder of her lover. The movie was based on the Hindu belief in the “Icchadhaari Naag/Naagin" and was a new concept at the time of its release.

Reena Roy’s terrifying performance as a female serpent who goes on a murder spree earned her a lot of accolades. She acknowledged on The Kapil Sharma Show that it was because of actress Nargis that she was cast in the film which became a milestone in her career.