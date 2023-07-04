How Raaj Kumar’s Love For These Two Bollywood Actresses Remain Unrequited

Raaj Kumar was one of the exceptional actors in the Bollywood industry. He had done some amazing roles in his movie career. Apart from his successful professional life, the outspoken actor was always very private about his personal life. There are not many stories of his link-ups, affairs, or family; but his love for two Bollywood actresses was no secret.

He was a die-hard fan of the ‘Dream Girl of Bollywood’ Hema Malini. According to reports, when Raaj was offered the film Lal Patthar, he insisted the director FC Mehra cast Hema Malini opposite him. Raaj Kumar fell madly in love with Hema Malini while the duo was working together for the movie. Hema was also impressed by Raaj’s acting, his unique style, and his work. After the movie’s shoot was completed and it was released on the big screen, Raaj sent a marriage proposal to Hema Malini. She refused the proposal. It is said that Raaj was heartbroken when Hema didn’t accept his love. Still, in many interviews, Hema mentions Raaj as one of her favourite co-stars.