How Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Met And Fell In Love

Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, welcomed their newborn girl in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to the hospital bulletin, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well." With the birth of their first child, Ram Charan and Upasana have finally embraced parenthood after an 11-year marriage.

Ram and Upasana got married in June 2012. The two met each other during college and soon fell in love. After a few years of dating, the couple discussed their relationship with their families and tied the knot. According to reports, the power couple has an age gap between them. Ram is four years older than Upasana, but that didn’t stop them from falling in love with each other.

The couple didn’t want to embrace parenthood without proper planning and discussion. In an interview, Upasana said, “As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it was from society outside, our family, or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well. She added that we always wanted to take our time and didn’t want to take on the pressure of society. She further said that they would only become parents when they were actually ready for it.

Advertisement

The whole family was delighted to hear the news of the newborn child. Ram’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, revealed that he feels really happy to see his granddaughter, and it’s a dream come true for their family.