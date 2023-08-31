How Rishab Shetty And Yash's Children Celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the country is celebrating the festival on August 30 and August 31. The celebrities enjoyed the day with their siblings with zeal and fun. Kantara fame Rishab Shetty loves to cherish and share events and precious moments of his life with his fans. On Wednesday, he shared a bunch of adorable pictures of his children, Ranvit and Radhya celebrating the day. The kids are exuding sheer siblings’ goals in the pictures.

In the cute pictures shared by Rishab on X, Radhya and Ranvit can be seen twinning. For the day, Radhya donned a cute maroon frock which she accessorised with gold bangles, a necklace and anklets. Ranvit, on the other hand, is seen in a maroon kurta and veshti.

Advertisement

In the candid moments of the celebrations, Radhya can be seen having a blast with her brother while following the ritual. “Happy Raksha Bandhan, witnessing the eternal bond of brother-sister. A magical chapter which is all about the everlasting bond of a brother and sister," the actor penned the note in his tweet.

KGF fame Yash’s children also celebrated the day with happiness. The actor’s wife, actress Radhika Pandit, shared an Instagram Reel comprising the candid moments of the celebration. In the pictures, Arya and Yatharv coordinated with each other for the day. Arya looked adorable in a pink ethnic outfit and Yatharv was seen in the same colour-printed kurta.

Advertisement

“Sometimes collaborators, sometimes rivals, sometimes defenders, but always there for each other…Here’s wishing a happy Rakshabandhan to all the siblings," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.