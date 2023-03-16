It came as no surprise when yesteryear star Nutan’s son Mohnish Bahl decided to join films in the 80s, but no one thought that he would make a career out of playing a villain in innumerable films. His good looks and sharp features made him the perfect choice to play a leading man, but unfortunately, the films he played the lead did not work. Mohnish Bahl started his acting journey in 1983 with the film Bekarar in a supporting role. After that, he appeared in a few films in the lead but except for the Ramsay cult film Purana Mandir, all tanked at the box office.

It was then that Salman Khan’s debut vehicle as a lead actor Maine Pyaar Kiya came as a lifesaver for Mohnish. His villainous act in the film won him much praise and accolades, and he decided to go ahead with the role of the ‘bad guy’ in movies. Throughout the 90s, he has played villainous roles opposite actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Govinda.

Mohnish did not restrict himself to antagonistic characters. In 1995, he won critical acclaim for playing the kind-hearted and shy elder brother to Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Mohnish and Salman have always been good friends. On the completion of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Mohnish narrated an interesting anecdote related to Salman in a press conference. He said that when both he and Salman were struggling in films, they used to go to the gym together. In those days, Salman used to be so stingy that he did not even pay for the gym. Mohnish used to pay his fees as well.

Mohnish Bahl has won the hearts of people not only in films but also on the small screen. He appeared in many shows like Sanjivani and then Dil Mil Gaye. He was awarded the Best Actor Indian Television Academy Award for Sanjivani. At the same time, he received the Indian Telly Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for playing a negative character in the serial Devi.

