Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, be it for her compelling performances or her sizzling dance moves. Recently, the Yashoda actress was showered with good wishes from fans after she opened up about suffering from an auto-immune condition, known as myositis. Samantha has always been vocal regarding her professional and personal ventures. She seems to like wearing her heart on her sleeves. Recently, in an interview with PTI, the 35-year-old opened her heart on how being engaged in work makes her more humble and grounded. She claims that it gives her the power to face challenges.

During the interaction, Samantha revealed that in the past two and a half years, she dealt with a lot of negative experiences on her front. Presumably, she indicated her divorce from Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and also her health scare.

The South diva asserted that what kept her motivated to keep going was her work. “It gives me the energy to keep going. And, I usually don’t let things affect my work, unless I am unable to get out of bed, which was the case for the last few months," she said, as cited by The Economic Times.

Samantha took a short hiatus from her work commitments after getting diagnosed with myositis. Elaborating on the same, she expressed her gratitude toward the production and film team for their “support" in her difficult phase. “… it was very helpful for me to get to the state of getting better and going back to shoot," she conveyed.

Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam with actor Dev Mohan. Speaking about the Gunasekhar directorial, she put her faith in the fact that the eternal love story between Shaakuntalam and King Dushyant will appeal to the masses in high numbers, especially because of their complex display of emotions.

“With this film, there is intense pressure but I believe if the film is good, it will be accepted very well by the audience. It is more than just grand sets, great designs, costumes, and grandeur," said Samantha.

Shaakuntalam is based on the incredible Sanskrit play Abhigyan Shakuntalam, written by the critically-acclaimed poet Kalidasa. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on April 14.

