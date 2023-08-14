How Shah Rukh Khan Convinced Karan Johar To Go Ahead With The Production Of Thriller Kaal

Karan was initially apprehensive about producing Kaal and revealed this in a podcast. He said, “We were making a film called Kaal and I was like maybe we should not make this film. I remember Shah Rukh called me and said, ‘It’s a smaller film, you should make it’. He was like, ‘Make your mistakes, learn from your mistakes’. Then we made Kaal clueless about how to produce and how to sell, and then we made films one after the other," said Karan.

Kaal, a supernatural thriller film, written and directed by Soham Shah hit the big screens on April 29, 2005. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar produced this film and roped in Ajay Devgn to play the antagonist. Kaal received mixed reviews from critics but was immensely successful at the box office. This film was produced on a budget of Rs 13 crore and had a box-office collection of Rs 28.5 crore. The storyline of this film revolves around a tiger expert, his wife, two tourists, and a village chief. They have to fight a battle for survival against supernatural beasts within Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park. Shah Rukh Khan featured in one of the film’s popular songs titled Kaal Dhamaal. The popular composer duo Salim Sulaiman composed the music for this number sung by Kunal Ganjawala. Shabbir Ahmed & Jeanne have penned the lyrics for this song.

Kaal revolves around two British nationals and other people who are killed by a fierce man-eating tiger in Orbit National Park. National Geographic researcher, Krish Thapar and his photographer wife, Riya, decide to investigate these incidents. They are joined by five other hunters and are soon guided by Kaali Pratap Singh. What horrifying secret they stumble upon forms the core theme of this film. Kaal boasted a talented cast starring Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Parmeet Sethi, and others.

In an earlier interview with Rediff.com, Lara recalled the tough schedule she had to follow. The actress said that she had to get up by 4 am and be on the set by 6 am. She completed the shooting with a torn muscle and consumed four to five painkillers as well on the first day of the shoot.