We all have seen many child actors from the 90s and early 2000s who grew up to become handsome hunks and gorgeous divas. Whether it’s Sana Saeed from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Ahsaas Channa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, these actresses are all grown up now, stealing our hearts. And today, let’s take a look at another such child actress.

Remember Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Geeta Phogat’s younger sister in Aamir Khan’s Dangal? The child actor, who essayed the role of child Babita Kumari, is stealing our hearts on the internet with her incredible photographs.

Though Suhani Bhatnagar is not currently active on social media, she used to post many photos on Instagram earlier. The actress was seen flaunting her flawless looks and million-dollar smile in a set of photos she shared in November 2021. Her timeline is filled with photos of her family, friends and celebrities such as Rekha, Sunny Leone, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, among others.

She posted a few selfies in January 2021 that broke the internet with her simplicity. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Happiness is just a word but you bring it definition."

Dangal also featured Zaira Wasim, who played the role of child Geeta Phogat. The actress has left the film industry but she has earned a massive fan following over the years.

Talking about Dangal, the film was released on December 23, 2016, and was a biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat. It was a story of a father who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. Aamir Khan played the role of the father, Sanya Malhotra played the adult Babita Kumari and Fatima Sana Shaikh played the adult Geeta Phogat. Notably, Geeta Phogat won India’s first-ever gold medal in women’s wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which was released on August 11, 2022. Mr Perfectionist was accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. The film was a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.l

