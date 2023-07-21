How Tamil Actor Abbas Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts And Faced Bankruptcy

Tamil actor Abbas was once the heartthrob of thousands with his boyish charm and good looks. He started his career as a leading man but soon started accepting roles as the second lead and later, supporting roles. The former actor has now quit films for almost a decade and has been away from the industry as well as the spotlight for quite some time now. The actor, who is reticent to participate in interviews, recently spoke candidly about several topics, including his battle with suicidal ideas as a teenager and the reasons he decided to temporarily withdraw from the movie business. He recently talked to Galatta Plus about it.

The first thing Abbas talked about was battling suicidal thoughts. He said that after failing his Class 10 board exams which subsequently led to him being dumped by his girlfriend, he battled with suicidal thoughts and considered taking his own life. However, good sense prevailed in him and he refrained from carrying out any such act. He also said that during the pandemic-induced lockdown, he interacted with fans suffering from suicidal thoughts through Zoom calls and used his expertise on the subject to motivate them

Abbas revealed his reason to leave the film business by revealing that after early success, some of his films experienced failure, leaving him penniless and unable to pay for basic needs like rent and cigarettes. Eventually, he left films because he was not ‘enjoying his work’.