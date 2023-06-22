How Thalapathy Vijay Embarked On The Road To Massive Stardom

It’s June 22, the birthday of one of the biggest Indian actors, Thalapathy Vijay. The South superstar has been ruling the Tamil industry for decades now. Let us take a look at his childhood and how he shot to stardom and became the Thalapathy Vijay we know today.

Thalapathy Vijay’s real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrashekhar. He was born to SA Chandrashekhar, a Tamil film director and Shobha Chandrashekhar a playback singer. Vijay started his film career at the age of 10. He starred in a film called Vetri, which was released in 1984, through which he made his first paycheck of Rs 500. He also acted alongside megastar Rajinikanth in the 1985 film Naan Sigappu Manithan. He made his debut as a lead at the age of 18 with the film Naalaya Theerpu which was released in 1998.

According to Vijay’s close friend and actor Sanjeev, Vijay was not able to take the criticism for his first film well, Sanjeev said, “Vijay cried … he cried a lot… he literally cried all night. No debut hero wants to receive harsh remarks, that too from a leading magazine. At the age of 20, anyone would be vexed in such situations. If it was today’s Vijay, he would have handled the situation better. He was very upset. But, he proved himself in the years that followed.