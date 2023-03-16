Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike made a lot of money at the box office and was also critically acclaimed. A semi-fictionalised account of the Indian army’s retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, the film was written and directed by debutante Aditya Dhar. Uri: The Surgical strike had strong patriotic tones and the film emotionally connected to a lot of Indians, who took pride in the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army on September 29, 2016, across the LOC, eliminating many militant camps.

Made at a cost of just Rs 25 crore, the film earned Rs 244 crore worldwide. The film’s phrase ‘How’s The Josh’ became a popular motivational jargon across all fields. Yami Gautam was also seen in the lead role along with Vicky Kaushal in the film. Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautami started a friendship on the sets of the film, which soon blossomed into a romance. The couple got married in 2021 after two years of courtship.

Vicky Kaushal’s career also received a significant boost from the film. Having trained himself hard to play a military officer, he learnt close contact combat and put on muscle mass as preparation for his character. It was also Vicky’s first action role.

On its first weekend, Uri: The Surgical Strike brought in Rs 35.73 crore from the domestic market and Rs 70.94 crore from India in its first week. The film collected Rs 300 crore from India and Rs 59.73 crore from outside, bringing the total global revenue to Rs 359.73 crore.

Director Meghna Gulzar is also making a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a war hero who played an important role in the Indo-Pak war. Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in this film.

The shooting of the film recently wrapped up. Vicky Kaushal shared a still from the last day of the shoot and penned a long thank-you note for being given the opportunity to play the veteran war hero.

