How The Tamil Film Industry Fared At The 69th National Film Awards

The National Film Award is one of the most prestigious honours, which recognises and acknowledges Indian actors and films. The 69th National Award winners were announced yesterday. The Tamil film industry has been recently grabbing eyeballs with some exceptional hits. The nominees in the Best Tamil Film category saw movies of actors like Dhanush and Suriya in competition. Dhanush delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Karnan. Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai, Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham, Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadaisi Vivasayi and Silambarasan TR’s Maanadu were also fighting for the best regional film’s title. It was M Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer), which won the honours for the Best Tamil Film, with a special mention of Best Actor for Late Shri Nallandi. Shreya Ghoshal clinched the award for Best Playback Singer Female for her song Maayava Chaayava in R Parthiban’s Iravin Nizhal. Srikanth Deva got a special mention for Karuvarai in the non-feature film category. Sirpangalil Sirpangal has been awarded as the Best Educational Film.

Fans are miffed after movies like Sarpatta Parambarai, Jai Bhim and Karnan got snubbed by the panel. A few expressed how the Tamil industry was “ignored" by the National Film Award, despite giving amazing movies.

One user felt that film writer K Manikandan and actress Lijomol Jose deserved to win an award for their exceptional contribution to Tamil cinema.