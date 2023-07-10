How This Actor Helped Mari Selvaraj Cope With Suicidal Thoughts

Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s latest film Maamannan has opened to positive reviews and a great run at the box office. The film, which stars Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, along with Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh, was released on June 29. It has been received warmly by the audience. The team Maamannan recently said that the movie already grossed Rs 50 crore at the box office. A success meet for the film was held in Chennai recently. Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, Keerthy and Mari Selvaraj were present at the event. Mari Selvaraj, while speaking on the occasion made some dark revelations. He also shared how actor Vadivelu influenced his life.

Speaking about his dark past, Mari Selvaraj revealed how he has struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past. He said whenever such thoughts plagued him, he was pulled out by Vadivelu’s comedy scenes. Vadivelus’ comic presence served as motivation for getting through such trying times in life.