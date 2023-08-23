How This Little Girl In 1993 Film Meleparambil Anveedu Accidentally Became An Actress

The Malayalam film Meleparambil Anveedu entertained the audience back in 1993. Recently, a keen-eyed fan made a post talking about a little girl who was featured in the film. During the time of the making of the film, she was in school. The fan identified as Mahesh Gopal made a post which has now become a topic of discussion among film enthusiasts on social media.

The film was directed by Rajasenan and starred Jayaram, Shobana, Narendra Prasad, Meena Joseph and Jagathy Sreekumar. A little girl who starred in the film caught the attention of a fan recently. The little girl played the role of Anna Chechi, who had never faced a camera before this film. She was identified as Savitha, who was a schoolgirl belonging from Kodungallur, Palakkad district in Kerala.

A picture of the child actress, now an adult is getting popular online. According to reports, she was cast instantly for the film. The makers had no actor available for the role. At the location for the shoot of the film, the director asked if anyone from around the neighbourhood could act and one of the locals said, regarding the little girl, Savitha, who happened to be there, “Hey to catch her and make her act." This is how she became an actress.