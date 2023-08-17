How Upendra’s Controversial Casteist Remark Affected His Lookalike

Kannada star Upendra has a huge fan base. There is one die-hard fan of Upendra, who not only worships him but also looks like him. The fan named Mahesh Janra, is commonly known as Junior Upendra. Recently, he found himself in a difficult situation and was not even able to leave his house. Mahesh started admiring Upendra from the film A (1998). Since then, he became a devoted fan of the Kabzaa star. Mahesh Janra’s videos and posts often go viral on social media, as he resembles Real Star Upendra during his young age. Mahesh originally hails from Palahalli village near Srirangapatna, Mandya (Karnataka). Recently, a casteist statement made by Upendra has sparked serious debate across the state. Mahesh, unfortunately, seems to face its repercussions. Wherever Mahesh goes, a group of people trail him, bombarding him with a continuous stream of questions as he looks like Upendra. It seems that Mahesh’s situation has become problematic, causing him to even feel hesitant about leaving the house.

Upendra found himself in a predicament due to a contentious statement he made against Dalits during a recent Facebook Live session. An FIR has been lodged against him. Upendra was live on Facebook, while discussing his political party Uttama Prajakeeya Party, when he made the controversial remark. Upendra said, “Positive change comes from innocent hearts. I hope that well-meaning individuals join us and share their ideas, which will benefit us. They won’t speak thoughtlessly or disrespect others. Some people have a lot of free time and comment on anything that comes to mind. We can’t control them. Just as towns have Dalits, these types of people also exist. Let’s disregard them. Let’s avoid reading such comments. True patriotism involves loving people."