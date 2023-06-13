How Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Fell In Love On A Film Set

Bollywood star Yami Gautam made her television debut in 2009 with the Colors Channel programme Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which included Gautham Khanna. Yami became an overnight sensation because of the immensely popular series, which ran for about 100 episodes. Later, she made her Bollywood debut in the highly-acclaimed film Vicky Donor, which also featured Ayushman Khurana. She was a well-known model before she became a popular actor.

With her back-to-back hits, Yami has been in the industry for nearly 14 years and is enthroning herself in people’s hearts. Yami surprised her admirers in 2021 by tying the knot with director Aditya Dhar. They had been dating in secrecy for around two years. She talked about her romantic experience in a candid interview, where she revealed how she first met her spouse and how their relationship eventually began. She disclosed everything about her love life, from becoming friends to being life partners.

How They Fell In Love?

According to Yami Gautam, they initially became close friends before their relationship developed and they quickly fell in love. She claimed that their friendship began at the promotion of Uri and that they ultimately planned to marry after Covid in an intimate affair. In 2021, they exchanged vows in Yami’s native Himachal Pradesh in a small ceremony attended by only immediate family.