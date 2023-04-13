Hrithik Roshan And Abhishek Bachchan's Reunion Prompt Fans To Demand New Dhoom Movie, Check It Out

It was a ‘Dhoom 2’ reunion of sorts after Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at an event in Mumbai. On Wednesday, April 12, Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre held a special event organised by Jio Studios, where the production house revealed their forthcoming films and web series. Several celebrities, including Hrithik and Abhishek, attended the event. Upon their arrival, the paparazzi convinced the Dhoom 2 star to pose together at the red carpet. A video of the reunion, which created quite a buzz on social media, showed Hrithik encouraging Abhishek to pose for the cameras first. Subsequently, the two were captured sharing some light conversation.

Social media users were elated on seeing the video and demanded that their much-loved Dhoom 2 actors star together once again. One user wrote, “Dhoom wapis aani chaiye (Dhoom should come back).” Another commented, “Is the Dhoom version coming back?”

Many were nostalgic about the Dhoom franchise. “Dhoom 2 ki yaadein taaza ho gayi. 17 years passed (Recalled Dhoom 2 once

again.).”

Apart from wanting Hrithik and Abhishek to star together in the Dhoom franchise again, several users went on to praise their style sense. “A classy tribe,” one comment read.

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in the movie Dhoom 2, which released in 2006. The action-thriller was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra. Hrithik played the role of a wily thief named Aryan, while Abhishek essayed the role of a police officer named Jai. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in crucial roles. Dhoom 2 was a commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2006.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is actively preparing for his upcoming movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is India's first aerial action film, and marks the third collaboration between Hrithik and Anand after Bang Bang and War. The film also features Deepika Padukone in the lead, marking the first time she will share screen space with Hrithik. Fighter will be released on January 25 next year.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next in R. Balki’s directorial untitled film. The film also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead. The pair will portray fictional left-handed cricketers in the movie.

