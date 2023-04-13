Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Home » Movies » Hrithik Roshan And Abhishek Bachchan's Reunion Prompt Fans To Demand New Dhoom Movie, Check It Out

Hrithik Roshan And Abhishek Bachchan's Reunion Prompt Fans To Demand New Dhoom Movie, Check It Out

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan posed for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai and the fans couldn't keep calm with the requests of Dhoom sequel.

Advertisement

Published By: Yatamanyu Narain

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 20:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan pose together at an event in Mumbai.
Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan pose together at an event in Mumbai.

It was a ‘Dhoom 2’ reunion of sorts after Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at an event in Mumbai. On Wednesday, April 12, Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre held a special event organised by Jio Studios, where the production house revealed their forthcoming films and web series. Several celebrities, including Hrithik and Abhishek, attended the event. Upon their arrival, the paparazzi convinced the Dhoom 2 star to pose together at the red carpet. A video of the reunion, which created quite a buzz on social media, showed Hrithik encouraging Abhishek to pose for the cameras first. Subsequently, the two were captured sharing some light conversation.

Social media users were elated on seeing the video and demanded that their much-loved Dhoom 2 actors star together once again. One user wrote, “Dhoom wapis aani chaiye (Dhoom should come back).” Another commented, “Is the Dhoom version coming back?”

Advertisement

Many were nostalgic about the Dhoom franchise. “Dhoom 2 ki yaadein taaza ho gayi. 17 years passed (Recalled Dhoom 2 once

again.).”

Apart from wanting Hrithik and Abhishek to star together in the Dhoom franchise again, several users went on to praise their style sense. “A classy tribe,” one comment read.

RELATED NEWS

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan starred together in the movie Dhoom 2, which released in 2006. The action-thriller was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra. Hrithik played the role of a wily thief named Aryan, while Abhishek essayed the role of a police officer named Jai. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in crucial roles. Dhoom 2 was a commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2006.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is actively preparing for his upcoming movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is India's first aerial action film, and marks the third collaboration between Hrithik and Anand after Bang Bang and War. The film also features Deepika Padukone in the lead, marking the first time she will share screen space with Hrithik. Fighter will be released on January 25 next year.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next in R. Balki’s directorial untitled film. The film also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead. The pair will portray fictional left-handed cricketers in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: April 13, 2023, 20:21 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 20:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures