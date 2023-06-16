Hrithik Roshan And Family Host Gaur Gopal Das For An ‘Unforgettable’ Experience; Photos

Hrithik Roshan and his family recently had the privilege of hosting renowned motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das at their residence. Rakesh Roshan took to his social media to share pictures that also feature Sunaina Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan. The pictures immediately grabbed the attention of the fans.

In the picture, Hrithik is seen wearing a maroon T-shirt with blue denim. He completed the look with a yellow cap. Rakesh Roshan opted for a white shirt with denim jeans. The ladies were seen wearing ethnic outfits. Rakesh took to Twitter and wrote, “It was such an honour to have @gaurgopald come to our home and bless us with his presence and words filled with gratitude." To this, Gaur Gopal Das replied, “It was an absolute pleasure spending time with all of you. Thank you so much for having me over @rakesh_roshan9 ji." Pinkie Roshan also shared pictures on her Instagram handle.

Take a look here: