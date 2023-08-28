Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Brutally Mobbed After Their Movie Date; Video Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most loved couples. They are very vocal about their relationship and often it goes viral. The couple’s recent vacation pictures also received immense love from fans. Well, on Sunday night Hrithik and Saba went for a movie date but it didn’t go smoothly. They were brutally mobbed by fans when coming out of the theatre. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Hrithik and Saba coming out of the theatre. Suddenly shutterbugs started screaming their names for photos. Fans then realised the couple was also watching the film. When both were trying to enter their car, fans came to click pictures. However, bodyguards were trying to stop them but it did not go smoothly. Still, Hrithik maintained his coolness.

During an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, when asked if the constant scrutiny on her love life bothers her, she said, “Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. People are just morbidly interested in other peoples lives, what can we do about it? You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you, you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business."