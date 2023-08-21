Hrithik Roshan Brings Out His Ek Pal Ka Jeena Moves in Jammu, Says 'Wasn't Going To Dance But...'

Hrithik Roshan brought out his best dance moves in Jammu. The actor was visiting the city for a jewellery store launch when he met with fans and danced for them. Hrithik recreated the hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena for them. In a video shared by a fan online, Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a blue kurta and white pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of shoes. The actor took centre stage and spoke to the fans gathered there when the host requested him to perform.

The War 2 star said that he was already mentally dancing before the request was made. As soon as the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song began playing, Hrithik did not waste a second and turned on his dance mode. He performed the iconic hook step, leaving fans in screams. Soon after the impromptu performance, Hrithik confessed that he initially did not plan to perform for fans but the love he received made him want to make this experience extra special for them.