Hrithik Roshan Cannot Stop Gushing About Saba Azad’s Saree Look and Here's Proof

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official last year. They often leave netizens in complete awe with their adorable social media posts.

March 25, 2023

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Saba Azad's Saree photos.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s adorable display of affection for each other on the internet allows them to dish out major couple goals. Not just that, time and again, they often comment on each other’s social media posts supporting and showering one another with love. Having said that, Saba recently uploaded a photo of herself draping a beautiful saree, which got Hrithik all heart eyes.

Saba looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a sequin saree in shades of silver and blue with a matching backless sequined blouse. She was no less than a vision to behold. The Rocket Boys actress shared a bundle of photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Mermaid ‍♀️ but make it disco!!" in the caption. While fans, friends and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments for her, it was her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s comment which grabbed eyeballs. The Vikram Vedha actor wrote, ‘I see you’ with a red heart emoji.

Manish Malhotra also wrote, “You look gorgeous ❤️," in the comments section. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, “WOW ♥️."

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend.

Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it was the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film which also goes by the same name. The original starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in a pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

