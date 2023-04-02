Hrithik Roshan Can't Stop Looking At GF Saba Azad At NMACC Gala, Couple Walk Hand-In-Hand; Watch

The bay town turned into a galaxy of stars on Saturday at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre(NMACC) in Mumbai. More Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebs graced the occasion on the second day. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Gigi Hadid and several others looked their absolute best. Among them, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad definitely hogged all the limelight.

In a clip shared by a popular paparazzo handle, Hrithik Roshan can be seen making an entry to the venue by holding Saba Azad’s hands. The two stopped momentarily for the paparazzi and struck some poses with a wide smile plastered across their faces. While Saba Azad looked absolutely stunning in an opulent looking red and golden gown, Hrithik Roshan complimented her perfectly as he had donned a black stylish ethnic kurta. Vikram Vedha also accessorised his look with a pendant around his neck.

Advertisement

Fans of the actors swarmed the comment section with compliments on their looks. One of them wrote, “Everyone is gangsta until Hrithik walks in(with fire emoji)". Another one commented, “Saba is such a great person!" Someone else said, “Is it only me or Hrithik getting more handsome these days?" A fan stated, “The gown colour is brave!"

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend.

Advertisement

Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it was the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil film which also goes by the same name. The original starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here