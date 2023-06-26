Hrithik Roshan Drops 1st Look of Fighter and It Reminds Us of Top Gun; Deepika Padukone Missing

Hrithik Roshan has released the first look of Fighter, his upcoming film with Deepika Padukone. The actor took to Instagram and released a still from the film along with the release date. In the still, Hrithik had his back facing the camera. He appeared to be in an airforce suit while he stood next to what seemed to be fighter jets. The still brought back memories of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun.

Sharing the photo, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter." His co-star Deepika Padukone was missing in the still. See the photo below:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. This marks Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. The duo previously collaborated on Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the second time that Siddharth worked with Deepika Padukone. They previously joined hands for Pathaan (2023), headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starred John Abraham. This will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.