Hrithik Roshan Falls Head Over Heels Again As Saba Azad Channels Her Inner 'Punjabi Girl'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never fail to grab attention. Fans just love their chemistry and always praise them. Well, the couple also always praise each other on their Instagram posts related to their work or fashion. Just like today, Hrithik reacted to Saba’s gorgeous photos which she shared on her social handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a series of pictures in which she is wearing a blush pink colour suit and is looking beautiful. To complete her look, the actress kept her makeup shimmer and tied her hair. Her caption reads, “You can take a girl outa Punjab….but you can never take Punjab out of a girl." In no time, Hrithik commented saying ‘Aah’ followed by a heart emoji. Pashmina Roshan also called her ‘Soni kudi’. Fans hailed her fashion sense and flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Caption is lit and the prettiest punjaban!!"

Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple was recently spotted at film producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception.