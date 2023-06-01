Hrithik Roshan's Fighter 'Bigger' Than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? Siddharth Anand's Plan Revealed

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is one of the most awaited movies and looks like it will also be one of the biggest Bollywood film ever. In a recent interview, the movie’s action and stunt director Parvez Shaikh revealed that director Siddharth Anand is planning to make Fighter ‘bigger’ than Shah Ruku Khan’s Pathaan.

Shaikh was speaking to actor Kuldeep in the latter’s show Cool Talks With Kuldeep when he revealed how the makers recently shot for Fighter action sequences with ‘fire, blast, chopper, helicopter and fighter planes’.

“Siddharth Anand sir used to tell us again and again that the action of Fighter should be on another level than the action of Pathaan. When we shot for the action of Fighter, there was a lot of sunlight. In that kind of sunlight, we did a lot of action like of fire, blast, chopper, helicopter, fighter planes and more. This is what we did in SRPF Grounds in Jogeshwari. A very big set was put up," Parvez said.

“Siddharth sir’s thoughts are on another level after Bang Bang and War. Siddharth sir has thought to make Fighter on a bigger level than Pathaan. We gave him full support and the action of Fighter will certainly look like on another level," the stunt director added. He also revealed that viewers will not only watch action sequences on land while waching Fighter but also in air. “So we have tried to show something new," he shared.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead was released in January this year. The film impressed all with its action sequences and collected over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

On the other hand, Fighter will be Hrithik’s third movie with Siddharth Anand. They previously collaborated for Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.