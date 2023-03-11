Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is ringing in his weekend with a gentle fitness reminder for himself, while also sending out a message to his followers. Sharing a throwback photo of his bulked and toned physique from November 2022, the actor emphasized how diet and sleep contribute majorly towards maintaining both physical and mental well-being. Hrithik Roshan admitted to falling back on his grind amidst his kids’ spring break. However, he is now using his old photo as a token of reminder to not let himself deviate more from resuming his fitness regime.

“When the diet and sleep score is on point, it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids’ spring break," the actor stated. He highlighted that food and sleep, though easy-sounding, are two key factors that most fail at while focusing on their fitness journey. According to the star, training in the gym is easier for him as it requires only the feeling of aggression to push one’s boundaries. Unlike diet and sleep, which demands a quiet mind and content disciplined days.

“It’s funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones are where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind and content disciplined days. Whereas training and gym are so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy," he added.

As a fix to the problem, Hrithik has chosen the path of meditation, which may sound boring, but is effective, as per his personal experience. He began meditating a year ago, initially, he would practice simply for 10 mins, and now an hour seems less to him. “What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less," he concluded. Take a look at the post here:

With over a lakh likes, his gentle reminder has prompted a barrage of users to appreciate his inspiring intake. Among the many admirers is Bollywood diva Preity Zinta, who is ready to accept Hrithik as her fitness master. “Wow! You gotta teach me how to meditate and build those muscles," she wrote in the comment section.

However, one comment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Hrithik’s ladylove Saba Azad. She wrote, ‘Stop it!!’ with a heart-eye, a fire and a red heart emoji.

This comes just a couple of days after Hrithik Roshan gave fans a sneak peek of his family’s Holi celebration. The festival wasn’t marked with powdered colours and water in the Roshan house, instead, they chose to assemble together for a family fitness routine this year. Members of the filmy clan were seen exercising on the lawn of the lavish home. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni were also a part of the routine. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan last shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. He has now joined hands with Deepika Padukone for yet another actioner Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

