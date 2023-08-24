EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Opens Up on Her Love Life, 'The Only Part of My...'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year and often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba met through a common friend.

During an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, when asked if the constant scrutiny on her love life bothers her, she said, “Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. People are just morbidly interested in other peoples lives, what can we do about it? You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you, you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business."

Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They, however, share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni and shares a good bond with Saba.