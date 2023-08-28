Hrithik Roshan Goes On A Movie Date With Saba Azad, Hails Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani; See Post

Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been garnering love and praise from all over the world. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film has also the crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the national box office and continues to run successfully in theatres.

Now, actor Hrithik Roshan has reviewed the film and also sent in his best wishes to the team. Taking to his X handle, Hrithik penned a heartwarming note and also added that he would love the watch the film again. “Saw Rocky n Rani last night. Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!! Totally loved the movie! The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point ! Will watch this one again. Go watch it in theaters! This one is made for the big screen!"

Earlier yesterday, Hrithik Roshan was spotted in town for a movie date with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Several photos and videos of their outing went viral.