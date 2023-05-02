Hrithik Roshan Has Rs 1000 Crore Riding Over Him Due to War 2, Fighter and Krrish 4: Report

Hrithik Roshan is known for delivering massive big-budget films with perfection. Time and again, the actor’s films including War, Kaabil and Krrish have surpassed the Rs.100 crore mark at the box office. In fact, his last film Vikram Vedha also clocked 100 crores at the ticket window globally. The actor is currently gearing up for three highly anticipated films — Fighter, War 2 and Krrish 4. With the much-needed anticipation, the actor also has nearly Rs.1000 crores riding on his shoulders.

A source close to Pinkvilla shared that, a whopping amount of Rs 1000 crores has been invested for Hrithik’s three upcoming films which are touted to big screen releases. An insider revealed,“Hrithik in action has a proven successful track record and this is giving confidence to the producers to invest big bucks on Hrithik’s films. A collective investment of Rs 1000 crore might be huge for most in the industry, but for Hrithik, there are several avenues of recovery due to his proven box-office records. Despite being an investment of Rs 1000 crore plus, every stakeholder is confident of a recovery on their project."

Hrithik who’s currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor will be wrapping the principal photography of the same by June reportedly. Post which he is expected to shoot some patchwork scenes and song later this year. He will then move on shoot War 2 where would be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr for the first time. “The film is positioned as a true-blue Pan India film with two of the biggest superstars coming together. Hrithik is the biggest name in Hindi Film Industry. In the South market, with War 2, his work is expected to reach out to an even wider spectrum of audiences. The same way, NTR Jr. will benefit in the North market," the source added.

Reportedly, War 2 will be shot over a period of 1 year, with Ayan Mukerji directing the same. And by late 2024, he is expected to start shooting for Krrish 4. At present, Karan Malhotra is in talks for helming the same. “The last two Krrish films have been popular in the Southern belts and the popularity of Hrithik has just gone up since then. Investing huge stakes, Hrithik and co. are already working towards creating the biggest and most ambitious cinematic experience with Krrish 4 in India." The insider further added, “Hrithik has made it a point to make Krrish the biggest Indian film till date and all the forces are working towards making his dream come true. It acts as a perfect follow up to War 2, as Krrish is expected to take things a notch higher on visuals, as also the budget front marking the return of Hrithik as a Superhero."

All three films have the potential to break box office records and are expected to collect between Rs 1000 to 1500 crore in India. On a closing note, the source added, “Hrithik’s next 3 films are action-packed spectacles and he has made the choices out of the plethora of action films that come his way from across industries on a week-to-week basis. While they are action films on the face, Hrithik has made it a point to ensure that no two films overlap each other in terms of characterisation, storytelling and also visuals. He has 3 back-to-back action films, but all of them have a new world, making it an exciting preposition for the audiences."

